Financial Survey: Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) & LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR)

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bird Global and LiveWire Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Global $205.14 million 0.41 -$196.33 million N/A N/A LiveWire Group N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

LiveWire Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bird Global.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Global 0 2 0 0 2.00 LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bird Global and LiveWire Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bird Global presently has a consensus target price of $3.13, suggesting a potential upside of 963.29%. LiveWire Group has a consensus target price of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 40.32%. Given Bird Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bird Global is more favorable than LiveWire Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bird Global and LiveWire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Global -159.99% N/A -28.33% LiveWire Group N/A -22.53% 1.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Bird Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Bird Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bird Global has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWire Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bird Global beats LiveWire Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

