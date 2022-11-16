Head to Head Analysis: Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) vs. Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Landmark Bancorp and Standard Chartered, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Chartered 0 1 2 0 2.67

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 21.90% 9.41% 0.90% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Standard Chartered’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $62.09 million 2.06 $18.01 million $2.36 10.90 Standard Chartered $18.15 billion N/A $2.32 billion N/A N/A

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats Standard Chartered on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It has 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advices; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company also provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and transportation financing, debt capital markets and leveraged financing, financing and securities services, and sales and structuring services, as well as macro, commodities, and credit trading services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 776 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

