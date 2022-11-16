Analysts Set Expectations for Cannae Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cannae in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn ($5.84) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.36). The consensus estimate for Cannae’s current full-year earnings is ($5.77) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cannae’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Get Cannae alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cannae Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Cannae

CNNE stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. Cannae has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cannae by 11.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Cannae by 5.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,363,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cannae in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.