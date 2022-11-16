Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of UNIT opened at $7.70 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -85.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,945,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,723,000 after acquiring an additional 249,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,287,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,546,000 after acquiring an additional 137,576 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,231,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 123,123 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,033,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,084 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

