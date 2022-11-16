Citigroup Trims Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Target Price to $3.50

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Sonder Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:SOND opened at 1.91 on Friday. Sonder has a twelve month low of 0.90 and a twelve month high of 10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.86.

In other Sonder news, insider Martin Picard sold 46,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.14, for a total transaction of 99,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth approximately $75,343,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonder by 1,225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 231,096 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at $21,386,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonder during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

