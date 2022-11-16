StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of SYPR opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 million, a PE ratio of 218.22 and a beta of 1.27. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.56.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
