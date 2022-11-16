StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 million, a PE ratio of 218.22 and a beta of 1.27. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.56.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth $4,939,000. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.