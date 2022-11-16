Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Board of Directors Declares Stock Buyback Plan

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $138.54 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.39.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

About Hilton Worldwide

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

