Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fuel Tech, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fuel Tech in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Fuel Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fuel Tech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTEK. TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fuel Tech in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 4.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

