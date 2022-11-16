FY2022 EPS Estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Galp Energia, SGPS’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($11.86) to €10.40 ($10.72) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.50 ($13.92) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

Shares of GLPEY opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.50 and a beta of 0.71. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.