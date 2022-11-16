Analysts Set Expectations for Precision BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Precision BioSciences in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.62). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DTIL. BTIG Research cut their price target on Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 37,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,629.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

