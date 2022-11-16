Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DNB Markets downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.62.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Shares of GMAB opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $185,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $41,496,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 956.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 381,013 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $11,246,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 338,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.