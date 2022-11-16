Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.54) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.54) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.64). The consensus estimate for Foghorn Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Foghorn Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.