HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for DICE Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.37). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICE Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.77) EPS.

DICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ DICE opened at $33.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.76. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,553,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,785,000 after purchasing an additional 138,833 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 187,979 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 170,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,640,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $59,860,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,848,911 shares in the company, valued at $249,985,251.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

