FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Issued By SVB Leerink

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graphite Bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.82) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.83). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graphite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graphite Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Graphite Bio Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $3.53 on Monday. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPH. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 89.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 311.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 80.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 67.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the first quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

