FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Increased by Analyst

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of HGV opened at $42.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $55.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 35.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

