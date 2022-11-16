Litchfield Hills Research Weighs in on Greenland Technologies Holding Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Greenland Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O?Neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Greenland Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Greenland Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Greenland Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GTEC stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

About Greenland Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

