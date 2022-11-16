Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.71.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $1.83 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $876.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,628,360 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after buying an additional 642,171 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after acquiring an additional 138,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 460,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its position in IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

