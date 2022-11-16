Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Immunocore in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.91). The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

IMCR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Immunocore by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Immunocore by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Immunocore by 89.4% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Immunocore by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

