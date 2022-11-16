FY2022 EPS Estimates for Imago BioSciences, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Imago BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.91) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.75). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Imago BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Imago BioSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Imago BioSciences Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

Shares of IMGO stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a market cap of $608.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imago BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.