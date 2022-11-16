KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Janus International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Janus International Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Janus International Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Janus International Group to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.69 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Janus International Group by 211.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $92,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

