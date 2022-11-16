Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Innospec Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Innospec in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $6.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.07. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Innospec Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Innospec

Innospec stock opened at $110.54 on Monday. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $113.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Innospec by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

