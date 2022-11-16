Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Raised to C$41.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAPIF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Saputo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $25.57 on Monday. Saputo has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

