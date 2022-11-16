Research Analysts Set Expectations for TPG Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TPG in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TPG’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TPG’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get TPG alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TPG to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

TPG Stock Up 1.0 %

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. TPG has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. TPG’s payout ratio is currently 1,950.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.