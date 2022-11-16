Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Azimut from €20.90 ($21.55) to €21.10 ($21.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Azimut Stock Performance

AZIHY opened at $48.20 on Monday. Azimut has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $53.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. operates in the asset management sector. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, China, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

