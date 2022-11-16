BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) PT Lowered to C$20.75

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$20.75 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BSRTF stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

