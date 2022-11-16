Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Investec

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.69) to GBX 1,100 ($12.93) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.69) to GBX 1,200 ($14.10) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.10) to GBX 1,140 ($13.40) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,370 ($16.10) to GBX 1,240 ($14.57) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,170.00.

CBGPY stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

