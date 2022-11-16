FY2022 EPS Estimates for Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.41) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for Decibel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 801,010 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 163,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

