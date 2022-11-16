Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target at $42.77

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.65 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

