Brokerages Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Price Target at $393.09

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $395.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE:MCK opened at $353.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.73. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson has a twelve month low of $215.27 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

