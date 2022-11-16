Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives $129.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.55.

Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

