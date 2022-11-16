Analysts Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target at $11.53

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.50 ($10.82) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($10.93) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.37) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $4.92 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.