Analysts Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target at $11.53

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.39.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.50 ($10.82) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($10.93) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.37) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Crédit Agricole Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $4.92 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
