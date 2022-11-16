Analysts Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target at $55.42

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 19.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 139.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 18,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $56.81.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

