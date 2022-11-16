Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Price Target at $98.60

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.60.

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,660,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,653,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,852,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after acquiring an additional 521,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.0 %

About Darling Ingredients

DAR stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

