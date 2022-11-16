American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank to C$3.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

