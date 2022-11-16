Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives $710.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $710.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lonza Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $54.08 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

