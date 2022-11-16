Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives C$11.02 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.05 per share, with a total value of C$136,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,025,690 shares in the company, valued at C$7,231,114.50. In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$126,142.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,218.07. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.05 per share, with a total value of C$136,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,025,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,231,114.50.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of SSL opened at C$6.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.66. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$11.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.03%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.