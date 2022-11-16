Analyzing BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BorgWarner and Envirotech Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $14.84 billion 0.68 $537.00 million $3.45 12.40 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 21.25 -$7.65 million ($0.47) -6.15

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BorgWarner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

BorgWarner has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BorgWarner and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 5.33% 14.51% 6.39% Envirotech Vehicles -190.94% -11.97% -11.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of BorgWarner shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BorgWarner and Envirotech Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 1 6 4 0 2.27 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

BorgWarner currently has a consensus price target of $47.22, indicating a potential upside of 10.36%. Given BorgWarner’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Envirotech Vehicles on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging. The E-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment provides rotating electrical components, power electronics, control modules, software, friction, and mechanical products for automatic transmissions and torque-management products. The Fuel Injection segment develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The Aftermarket segment sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers. This segment provides a range of solutions, including fuel injection, electronics and engine management, maintenance, and test equipment and vehicle diagnostics. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. The company was formerly known as Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. BorgWarner Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

