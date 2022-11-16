Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives $212.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.83.

REMYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($335.05) to €257.00 ($264.95) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($313.40) to €310.00 ($319.59) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €208.00 ($214.43) to €203.00 ($209.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($192.78) to €190.00 ($195.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

