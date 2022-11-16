Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives $25.76 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.76.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €29.00 ($29.90) to €31.00 ($31.96) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($28.87) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €31.00 ($31.96) to €29.20 ($30.10) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.59) to €21.00 ($21.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €18.90 ($19.48) to €19.60 ($20.21) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Voestalpine Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

