Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $114.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Elastic by 21.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,124,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Elastic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Elastic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,650,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,614,000 after acquiring an additional 153,491 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.05. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $189.41.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.