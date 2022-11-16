Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $114.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Elastic by 21.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,124,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Elastic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Elastic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,650,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,614,000 after acquiring an additional 153,491 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.05. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $189.41.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

