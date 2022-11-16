Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$195.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$195.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Cargojet stock opened at C$131.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$109.69 and a twelve month high of C$194.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$137.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

