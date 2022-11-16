Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives $8.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.22.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $4.25 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Lucid Diagnostics

In related news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 33,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $57,568.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUCD. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $2.00 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.27.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Get Rating

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

