Brokerages Set Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) PT at $87.50

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Separately, Societe Generale cut their target price on Eurofins Scientific from €73.30 ($75.57) to €65.00 ($67.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of ERFSF stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $130.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

