Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $85.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.20.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Novartis Stock Up 0.5 %
NVS opened at $83.83 on Friday. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55.
About Novartis
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
