Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $43.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.86.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences
In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:RCUS opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.61.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.