Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $43.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,930 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,451,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,559,000 after buying an additional 805,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 727,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,435,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.61.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.