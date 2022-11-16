Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $43.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,930 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,451,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,559,000 after buying an additional 805,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 727,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,435,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RCUS opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.61.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.