K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$34.50

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$34.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KBL. Cormark reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.56.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$28.19 on Monday. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.99. The firm has a market cap of C$303.69 million and a PE ratio of 62.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

Insider Transactions at K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

In other news, Director Matthew Bruce Hills acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,259.99.

(Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.