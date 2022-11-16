K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$34.50

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$34.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KBL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.56.
K-Bro Linen Price Performance
KBL stock opened at C$28.19 on Monday. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$26.53 and a 1 year high of C$37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.07. The firm has a market cap of C$303.69 million and a P/E ratio of 62.63.
Insider Transactions at K-Bro Linen
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.
Featured Stories
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.