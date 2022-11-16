Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Set at C$37.00 by Barclays

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$37.00 price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.90.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$33.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24. The company had revenue of C$259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$265.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk acquired 1,000 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.