Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

