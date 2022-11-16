Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Montage Gold Price Performance

Shares of MAUTF opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Montage Gold has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

